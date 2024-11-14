Thursday, November 14, 2024
CM Maryam dismisses cancer rumors, clarifies parathyroid health issue

CM Maryam dismisses cancer rumors, clarifies parathyroid health issue
Web Desk
3:14 PM | November 14, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has refuted media reports suggesting she has throat cancer, clarifying that her health concerns stem from an issue with her parathyroid gland.

Speaking at a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) event in London, where she was accompanied by her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam explained that she had recently visited Geneva for specialized medical check-ups.

She assured supporters that her condition is manageable and does not involve cancer. "I have been working continuously for eight months and have been dealing with a parathyroid issue that can only be treated in Switzerland or the United States," she said.

Maryam further emphasized, "I don't have throat cancer as reported. I felt compelled to address these rumors but didn't wish to portray myself as a victim." Maryam confirmed that she will return to Pakistan in two days.

