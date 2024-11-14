CM Maryam launches shrimp farming internship program for youth

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has unveiled an internship program aimed at empowering young graduates in Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Zoology by providing hands-on training in shrimp farming.

The initiative, which will take place at the Fisheries Department's shrimp farm in Muzaffargarh, offers a six-month internship with a monthly stipend of 50,000 rupees. Participants will gain practical experience, with a broader goal to address the rising global demand for shrimp and enhance Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings.

Highlighting the economic potential of shrimp farming, Maryam Nawaz noted that cultivating shrimp on 100,000 acres could bring in over a billion dollars in revenue. She also outlined a vision for transforming barren land in South Punjab into productive areas for shrimp farming.

To promote shrimp farming further, the program includes support for farmers and investors through leased land, incentives, and essential equipment, with an expected impact of generating 10,000 to 20,000 jobs. The project emphasizes self-employment and financial independence for youth, who are encouraged to apply via the online job portal.