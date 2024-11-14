Commerce minister discusses export reforms with WB to enhance trade growth

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and World Bank had discussed the country’s export reform agenda, focusing on strategies to enhance export competitiveness and streamline enabling policies. Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and World Bank team met on Wednesday to discuss Pakistan’s export reform agenda. The discussion also addressed how the World Bank can support these initiatives under the broader country programme.

Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the Whole-of-Government approach to export enhancement, which promotes a unified policy framework to improve competitiveness and the Ease of Doing Business for exporters. This strategy emphasises export-led growth by providing crucial enabling factors such as financing, liquidity support, reduced input costs, and regulatory facilitation to empower Pakistan’s export sector.

The World Bank reiterated its support for Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) stationed in missions abroad and its commitment to collaborating on knowledge-sharing initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s global trade connections. Minister Jam also noted the recent establishment of 17 Sectoral Councils by the Ministry of Commerce, aimed at bolstering private sector involvement in policy development— a move warmly appreciated by the World Bank team for its potential to enrich the policymaking process. Both sides agreed to form a joint working group on trade, set to meet periodically, to advance the goal of realising Pakistan’s export potential of $60 billion.

Meanwhile, in other development, Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday met with Mr WADA Mitsuhiro, the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, as he prepares to conclude his tenure in Pakistan. During the meeting, Minister Jam extended his best wishes for the ambassador’s upcoming assignment and recognised his contributions toward strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing trade ties between Japan and Pakistan.

Ambassador WADA expressed gratitude for the warmth and hospitality he experienced throughout his time in Pakistan, describing his stay as an enriching and memorable period. He praised Pakistan’s vibrant culture and highlighted the country’s potential for continued economic growth, noting the productive collaboration between the two nations across diverse sectors, from technology to trade. The Osaka Expo 2025, set to take place in Japan, was a key topic of discussion. Jam Kamal Khan proposed organising Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings during the event in April 2025, creating opportunities for trade collaboration between Pakistani and Japanese businesses.

Discussing the automotive industry, Minister Jam emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to supporting local manufacturing over imports to boost industrial growth. Jam highlighted Japan’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s automotive sector, particularly in promoting electric vehicle (EV) technology. Acknowledging Japan as a pioneer in this field, he noted the promising future of EVs in Pakistan. Minister Khan also appreciated the longstanding relationship between Japan and Pakistan, particularly in the exchange of technology and industrial knowledge, which has consistently benefitted both nations. Ambassador WADA echoed these sentiments, noting that he leaves Pakistan with a deep respect for the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of its people, and he looks forward to continued cooperation between the two countries.