Commissioner visits under-construction Model Agri Mall

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visited the site of the Model Agriculture Mall, which is under-construction currently. He checked the speed and quality of the construction work and ordered to ensure construction of the farmer-friendly project of the Punjab government within the stipulated time period, making it clear that there would be no compromise on the set standards. SE Building Amanat Ali and Agriculture Director Shahid Hussain were also present on this occasion. The commissioner was informed that model agriculture malls are being established in four districts of Punjab including Sargodha with the funds of Rs1.25b, where farmers will be able to buy quality seeds, fertilizers and agricultural drugs at fixed rates and also get agricultural machinery on rent. The commissioner was also briefed by the department officers. An advisory desk will also be set up in the mall to guide the farmers whereas the Agri Mall will be completed by June 30 ongoing year, he was told.

WOMEN DEVELOPMENT CENTER TRAINING WORKSHOP CONCLUDES

The Women Development Centre at the University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Idea Think Tank, organised a two-day training workshop on ‘Democracy, Civic Engagement, Good Governance and Women Participation in Decision Making’, which concluded here on Wednesday. The workshop, led by Salman Abid, Executive Director of Idea Think Tank, highlighted the importance of young voices in strengthening democratic structures and encouraged students to actively engage in civic life to drive positive change. Ms. Mehwish Khan, Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting (MER) Officer at Idea Think Tank, focused on CV Writing, Economic Initiatives, and Personal Branding. She stressed practical tools and inspiration, empowering students to confidently approach their personal and professional aspirations.