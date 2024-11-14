CTD eliminates three terrorists in Malakand

PESHAWAR - In a joint operation of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Mardan and Malakand, three terrorists were eliminated in Palai area of Malakand district, CTD Spokesman informed on Wednesday. The action taken on intelligence-based information in Shahkot Khugdar area of Palai in the vicinity of Baizai police station in Malakand district. During the action, the CTD officials conducted a raid on the hideout of terrorists in Palai where an encounter took place between the terrorists and police. During crossfire the CTD police shot dead all the three terrorists, identified as Zikriya, Abdullah and Rizwan. The CTD said the dead terrorists were involved in various subversive activities including attacks on law enforcers. Bodies of the terrorists were later shifted to hospital for medico legal formalities. Later, the CTD officials conducted a search operation and declared the area as cleared of any suspect.