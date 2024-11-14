Thursday, November 14, 2024
DC chairs meeting regarding targets achieved during last polio campaign

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A meeting was held on Wednesday at Darbar Hall of DC office to review the targets achieved during the last national anti-polio campaign and the problems faced under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon. Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai, Dr. Mubeen Mangreo, Dr. Amina Brohi and other relevant officers participated in the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon expressed satisfaction over the target achieved during the last national anti-polio campaign and while giving instructions to the officers of the health department, said that the micro-plan to achieve the target during the upcoming anti-polio campaign was successful.

Our Staff Reporter

