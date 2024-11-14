DC claims unopposed victories in Sanghar local government seats

SANGHAR - Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Imran-ul- Hassan Khawaja, announced that six local government seats, including two District Council seats in Sanghar, were filled unopposed. He shared this while attending a speech contest themed “From Iqbal’s Dream to the Nation’s Construction,” organized by Paigham-e-Pakistan for students from government and private high schools, including Cadet College Sanghar. The event featured speeches from 57 students, with Afan Ahmed from Haji Roshan Din Higher Secondary School securing first place, Faris Bilal Ghouri from Bahria Foundation taking second, and Sana Fatima from Hira Public School achieving third.

Winners were awarded cash prizes of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 35,000, and Rs. 25,000 respectively, presented by Deputy Commissioner Khawaja.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Khawaja, joined by DEO Sanghar Sarwar Rajput and other dignitaries, highlighted the importance of such programs for students’ intellectual growth and moral development. The organizing team expressed their commitment to fostering national pride and Islamic values among youth through similar initiatives and extended gratitude to all participants and supporters.