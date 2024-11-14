Death of renowned cricket organiser Raza Hameed mourned

LAHORE - Two more matches were decided in the 9th Essa Lab Trophy Boys Basketball Tournament. In the first match, Arambagh Club defeated Titans Club by 61-50. For the winning team, Ali Hasan Zaib scored 19 points, including four three-pointers, while Zain-ul-Abideen scored 12, and Hasan Ali 9 points. For the opposing team, Essa Azhar scored 16 points, Andre Turner 15, and Shayan Ahsan 14. In the second match, Civil Tigers defeated Karachi Colts by 45-36. For the winners, M Moaz Ashraf scored 16 points, M Zaid Ashraf and M Ahmed both scored 14 points each. For the opposing team, Sameer Hussain scored 15 points, Raza Abbas 8, and Ahmed Raza 8 points.