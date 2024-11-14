Defence secy launches app to streamline civic services

Peshawar - Secretary Defence, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Muhammad Ali, launched the CBCare mobile app and portal in Rawalpindi, aimed at enhancing digital access to civic services for residents of cantonment areas in alignment with Pakistan’s Digital Pakistan Policy.

At the inauguration, Secretary Defence praised the Military Lands and Cantonment (MLC) Department for its commitment to modernizing service delivery through e-governance. He commended the department’s efforts to make local government services more accessible and transparent for residents.

The CBCare app, available on Android and iOS, and the CBCare portal offer residents streamlined services, including online applications for birth and death certificates, property tax exemptions, downloadable bills, payment verification, and updates on complaints and applications. More information on services is accessible via the CBCare portal at cbcare.cantonment.gov.pk.