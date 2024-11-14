Drive against illegal taxi stands launched in Landi Kotal

Khyber - A special campaign against illegal taxi stOUands in Landi Kotal Bazaar was launched on Wednesday.

It should be noted that more than a dozen taxi stands have been unlawfully set up in Landi Kotal Bazaar.

Following repeated complaints from residents, the local administration, with the assistance of the Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA), C&W, traffic police, the traders’ union, and other stakeholders, launched a comprehensive drive against the illegal taxi stands across the bazaar.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal, Adnan Mumtaz, said that in the first phase, the owners of the taxi stands were asked to voluntarily relocate to the main stand, adjacent to the compound.

“In the next one to two days, all illegal taxi stands inside the bazaar will be forcibly shut down, and legal action will be taken against their operators,” he remarked. He urged the traders’ community to support the administration in conducting the drive against the illegal taxi stands.

Meanwhile, the AC, along with officials from TMA, the President of Anjuman-e-Tajran, Landi Kotal, and councillors, visited the bazaar and inspected its various sections. He directed the C&W officials to demarcate the road and government land in the bazaar to clear it of all encroachments through a comprehensive drive.

The residents of the area appreciated the administration for this public interest operation and stated that the numerous illegal taxi stands and encroachments had made the lives of commuters miserable.