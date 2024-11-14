Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Drug-peddler held with 13kg narcotics

NEWS WIRE
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA  -   The Burewala city police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered over 13-kilogram narcotics substances from his possession here on Wednesday. Police said that SHO city Qaisar Manzoor led an operation, guided by some information, and arrested accused Asghar r/o Yazman Mandi with 12.5 kilogram of Hashish and 1160 grams of opium. The accused had reached Burewala from Yazman Mandi to supply the narcotics substances to his clients when he was caught, police said. City police Burewala has registered case and started further proceedings against the accused.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024