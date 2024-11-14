Dry weather forecast for Sukkur

SUKKUR - Mainly dry weather is expected in the Sukkur division including other districts of northern Sindh during the next 24 hours. The Local MET office on Wednesday, predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of northern Sindh. Fog is likely to persist in Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Khairpur, and surrounding areas, particularly during the night and morning hours, affecting visibility and travel. Overall, dry and sunny conditions are expected in most parts of the province, with cooler temperatures in the mornings and evenings, said officials.