Enforcement of China-like air quality plan vital for smog solution: Experts

ISLAMABAD - Air quality experts in Pakistan have praised the Chinese Air Quality Action Plan, considering it one of the most effective strategies for long-term implementation.

They believe that if executed correctly, this plan could significantly reduce smog levels in major cities across the Punjab province.

The Chinese Air Quality Action Plan includes a comprehensive set of measures such as stringent emissions standards, promoting clean energy alternatives, and enhancing public transportation systems, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

Experts emphasise that adopting similar initiatives in Pakistan could drastically improve air quality, leading to healthier living conditions and a reduction in pollution-related health issues.

Lahore’s High Court recently identified heavy traffic emissions as the main cause of the smog. In order to quickly prepare their fields for the wheat crop, many farmers simply burn leftover plant debris after harvesting rice.

The practice is known as paddy stubble burning. Every year, Punjab rice farms collectively burn about 7 to 8 million metric tons of leftover plant debris in October and November.

At present, smog is inescapable in many major cities across Punjab, including Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad.

Over the weekend, Multan saw air quality readings up to 2000. The North Western plains of India and parts of Pakistan are experiencing dense smog recently, which has caused the air quality index (AQI) to surpass record highs (1,000 - 2,000 in Pakistan).

China has faced similar air pollution for years due to rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and a reliance on coal as a primary energy source.

However, in recent years, the country has made significant strides in reducing air pollution through a combination of strict policies and technological innovations. Experts believe that these efforts offer valuable lessons for other cities struggling with severe air quality issues.

China’s strict policy actions led to a swift reduction in pollution. Particulate pollution in China declined by 41 percent between 2013 and 2022, and by 3.4 percent from 2021 to 2022 alone.

Because of these air quality improvements, the average Chinese citizen can expect to live 2 years longer, provided the reductions are sustained, according to the report.

The most heavily-polluted areas in China were assigned specific targets, and applying similar measures in Pakistan could be beneficial in the long term.

The Chinese government’s strategies for achieving these goals included: First, building pollution reduction into government officials’ incentives, so promotions depended on both environmental audits and the economic performance of their jurisdictions.

Provincial and local officials are now incentivized to improve the environment in their jurisdictions.

Second, prohibiting new coal-fired plants in the target regions and requiring existing coal plants to reduce emissions or be replaced with natural gas. Increasing renewable sources for energy generation and reducing iron and steel making capacity in industry.

Third, control vehicle in large cities emissions by restricting the number of cars on the road on any given day. Each of these cities must have a quota on the number of new license plates issued each year, capping the number of cars on the road.

Fourth, better enforcement of emissions standards and increased transparency in government reporting of air quality statistics.

Fifth, introducing affordable electric vehicles, including scooters, to the public and enhancing the electric public transport system.

As per the Pakistan Ministry for Climate Change, to solve the issue of air pollution, Pakistan developed a National Clean Air Policy (NCAP) in 2021 and revised it in 2023. Provinces also have their own plans to implement the NCAP. For example, Punjab developed its Clean Air Action Plan in 2023.

These national and provincial policies aim to improve the air quality of Pakistan by setting emission standards, promoting cleaner energy resources, and extending monitoring systems.

Despite these well-documented policies and action plans, their enforcement, monitoring, and compliance remain questionable. Several factors contributed to the inadequate implementation, including insufficient funding for air quality control and monitoring, lack of political will, and limited public awareness.

Effective implementation of the NCAP will require active participation from all stakeholders, including government, the media, research institutions, civil society, advocacy groups, and most importantly, the public.