Event held to increase awareness about diabetes prevention

Peshawar - In observance of World Diabetes Day, the Extension of D-TALK & Insulin for Life Project held a day-long diabetes screening camp and awareness event under the theme “Diabetes and Wellbeing.” The initiative aimed to increase awareness about diabetes prevention and management, address the rising prevalence of diabetes in the province, and provide free testing and counselling for residents. In response to the high prevalence rate of diabetes, the provincial government, in collaboration with the Extension of D-TALK & Insulin for Life Project, has redoubled its efforts to combat this growing health crisis.

The event at DGHS was inaugurated by Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Adeel Shah, Director General Health Services Dr Saleem, Project Director of the Extension of D-TALK & Insulin for Life Prof Dr A H Amir, and Additional Director General Health Services Dr Shahid Yunis.

The gathering included an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Diabetes Mobile Care Clinic, which will operate in various regions of the province, offering diabetes care and screening to underserved areas.

In addition to the screening camp, a well-attended awareness walk was also arranged, with healthcare professionals, government officials, and community members uniting to highlight the importance of lifestyle changes and regular health check-ups in diabetes prevention.

Secretary Health Adeel Shah noted the seriousness of the diabetes epidemic and the government’s commitment to addressing it. “The high diabetes prevalence in Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a public health concern. The provincial government supports the Extension of D-TALK & Insulin for Life Project as part of our larger strategy to raise awareness about diabetes and its long-term effects,” he said.

Adeel Shah also informed that a Diabetes Task Force has been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the chairmanship of the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, to develop policies, secure funding, and coordinate awareness initiatives at the community level.

Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Saleem praised the Extension of D-TALK & Insulin for Life Project for its proactive role in promoting diabetes awareness and management across the province.

“Prevention is the key to reducing diabetes cases. A balanced diet and regular physical activity should be part of everyone’s daily life. We are committed to supporting initiatives that foster healthier lifestyles for all residents,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Amir emphasized the importance of diabetes awareness and early intervention.

“Our programme focuses on raising awareness about the symptoms, prevention methods, and lifestyle changes necessary for managing diabetes. We also invest in capacity-building by training doctors at District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) across the province,” Dr Amir said.

“To date, 288 doctors have been trained in 22 districts, and we have established 26 insulin banks across the province. Our mobile care clinics have been instrumental in conducting screenings and promoting community awareness,” he shared.

Dr Amir also highlighted recent screening camps, where 345 individuals, including 165 media personnel and 180 DGHS staff, were screened for indicators such as HbA1c, random blood sugar (RBS), cholesterol, and retinopathy.