Failure of Governance

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan, led by Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, has been overwhelmed by crises and appears incapable of addressing the region’s pressing issues. In the three months since taking office in July 2023, Khan’s administration has struggled with maintaining order, delivering basic services, and earning public trust. This article examines the governance failures, socioeconomic challenges, public protests, and administrative missteps that have marked Khan’s term and considers the implications for Gilgit-Baltistan’s future.

Following the disqualification of former Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, Gulbar Khan took office by forming a coalition with members from PTI, PPP, PML(N), and JUI(F). However, political infighting and tensions with the federal government have hampered effective governance. The resulting policy delays and weakened administrative structure have frustrated residents and underscored the coalition’s inability to govern cohesively.

Despite its tourism potential, Gilgit-Baltistan’s economy remains constrained by persistent poverty, unemployment, and crumbling infrastructure. Educational opportunities are limited, with only two universities, both grappling with financial crises and corruption allegations. The lack of medical and engineering colleges forces students to seek education outside the region, depriving the local economy of skilled professionals. Chronic electricity shortages exacerbate these issues, as delayed power projects lead to frequent load shedding, disrupting businesses, raising operational costs, and slowing economic growth.

Public frustration has sparked widespread protests across Gilgit-Baltistan. In winter 2023, the government raised wheat prices by over 120% without consulting stakeholders, prompting massive protests. Thousands of residents from Nagar, Hunza, and Ghizer endured freezing temperatures in Gilgit City, participating in strikes that ultimately forced the government to reverse its decision, exposing the administration’s lack of foresight. Plans to shift tourism site management to Green Tourism sparked public anger, as residents argue this move centralises revenue collection at the expense of local livelihoods dependent on the tourism sector.

Locals who lost land for the Gilgit Airport project decades ago are still awaiting compensation. The government’s failure to compensate residents affected by the Diamer Basha Dam, a critical water security project, has led to intense protests. Ongoing land disputes at Sarfaranga further highlight the administration’s ineffectiveness in resolving local grievances. The arrest of national leader Wazir Hasnain Raza has further inflamed tensions, with many viewing it as an attempt to stifle dissent against the government. A 17-day sit-in at Sost Dry Port in 2024 blocked trade with China after the federal government ignored a Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court ruling against illegal taxes on imports. The administration’s failure to enforce the ruling or negotiate with federal authorities worsened the region’s economic losses.

In the past two months, at least 15 people have died from dog bites, marking a public health crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan. The government’s inability to control the stray dog population or provide timely medical care has incited public outrage, reflecting its neglect of basic health services. The government’s approach to land reform has stirred significant unrest. Opposition members and even some coalition members have criticised the lack of transparency surrounding the bill’s contents, fearing it could worsen land disputes by favouring vested interests over local communities.

The administration’s failure to address the water crisis in Skardu has forced residents to take matters into their own hands, launching the Phyalong Water Diversion Project. Although now 90% complete, this project illustrates the government’s inability to meet basic needs for drinking and irrigation water. Public frustration also centres on government overspending, nepotism, and preferential treatment for unelected officials. Constituencies such as Skardu, Hunza, and Nagar, as well as former Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed’s constituency, were reportedly neglected in the 2024-25 budget. Similarly, civil servants from these areas are often overlooked, deepening public dissatisfaction and alienation.

Chief Minister Gulbar Khan’s tenure reveals a profound crisis of accountability, transparency, and leadership in Gilgit-Baltistan. His coalition government has failed to unite political factions or build a cooperative relationship with federal authorities—a critical necessity for governing this geographically complex region. These governance failures are evident in the unresolved public health crisis, compensation disputes, and unchecked nepotism. At the core of these issues is the administration’s disconnection from the very people it is meant to serve. Protests over wheat prices, land disputes, and illegal taxes are not just economic grievances; they represent calls for dignity, fairness, and recognition. Arrests, like that of Wazir Hasnain Raza, underscore the government’s disregard for legitimate public concerns.

Grassroots efforts like the Phyalong Water Diversion Project highlight the resilience of local communities, but such initiatives should not be necessary in a government-controlled region. The administration must urgently prioritise equitable governance over political favouritism. Reform is essential to secure Gilgit-Baltistan’s future by enhancing transparency, completing infrastructure projects, and improving education and healthcare services. Without decisive action, the government risks further alienating the population, leading to prolonged unrest and stunted development in a region that is strategically and economically vital for Pakistan.

Now is the time to end empty promises. The government must regain public trust by addressing the issues that concern citizens and committing to transparent, accountable governance. Failing this, it will only exacerbate the governance crisis, perpetuating the instability that has become emblematic of leadership in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Muhammad Aamir

The writer is a student at IBA-Karachi and a former student of Cadet College Skardu hailing from GB.