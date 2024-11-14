FBR introduces new payment creation system

ISLAMABAD - Guided by the vision of the government to modernise Pakistan’s tax infrastructure, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is reinforcing its commitment to advancing tax administration and enhancing revenue collection through advanced digital solutions.

As part of this progressive approach, FBR has introduced the New Payment Creation System, namely ePayment 2.0, available within the IRIS 2.0 portal, an advanced platform designed to simplify tax payment processes for taxpayers across Pakistan. This innovative system enables secure, efficient, and user-friendly online payments, accessible directly from taxpayers’ bank accounts via internet banking, ATMs, and mobile banking, eliminating the need for physical bank visits.

ePayment 2.0 marks a significant advancement in revenue management, covering a wide range of taxes, including income tax, sales tax, federal excise duty, and withholding taxes. Previously, taxpayers used a separate ePayment system outside IRIS 2.0, requiring them to switch between portals. Now, with ePayment 2.0, FBR has provided a unified and improved user interface accessible directly within IRIS 2.0. By generating a unique Payment Slip ID (PSID), it enables quick and convenient payments for both registered and unregistered taxpayers. Upon payment completion, a Computerised Payment Receipt (CPR) is issued via email and SMS, providing official confirmation and easy access for future use within the IRIS 2.0 system.

Through a secure, precise multi-step workflow, the system allows taxpayers to generate a PSID, complete payment through ADC channels and receive a Computerised Payment Receipt (CPR) in real-time, accessible for future compliance needs within IRIS. To enhance transparency and accountability, it includes comprehensive PSID search feature, allowing taxpayers to easily retrieve and confirm payment records. This level of automation and integration minimises errors and delays, significantly improving the tax payment experience and supporting FBR’s vision for a business-friendly compliant tax environment.

Ms Aisha Farooq, Director General (IT&DT), inaugurated the ePayment System at PRAL Headquarters in Islamabad. Her presence underscored the strategic importance of this digital advancement in FBR’s ongoing modernisation initiatives, emphasising the system’s role in enhancing taxpayer convenience and operational efficiency. This is yet another groundbreaking innovation that solidifies FBR’s leadership in digital tax administration. With the introduction of ePayment 2.0, FBR has not only simplified the tax payment process but also unified it within the IRIS 2.0 platform, providing taxpayers with a seamless, enhanced experience. This integrated system eliminates the need for multiple logins and platform switches, offering a single, cohesive interface that is both intuitive and efficient.

Taxpayers now benefit from a streamlined process that brings all essential tax payment functions under one roof, making compliance more accessible and convenient than ever. By prioritising user experience through a modernised, consolidated interface, FBR reaffirms its commitment to supporting taxpayers and fostering a more efficient, digitally progressive Pakistan.