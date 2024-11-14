Thursday, November 14, 2024
Female student killed, four hurt in road mishap

NEWS WIRE
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN   -   A BS class female student was killed while four others sustained injuries in a collision between a van, a bus and a trailer near Taj Pump Bahawalpur Road, Lodhran, due to thick fog. According to Rescue officials, a trailer came out from workshop on the road when suddenly the van carrying female students and bus collided with it near Taj pump Bahawalpur road Lodhran due to fog. As a result, five female students who were going to Bahawalpur into van sustained injuries. A BS student of Islamia university named Farwa Nawaz d/o Muhammad Nawaz succumbed to injuries at hospital. The injured were identified as Maroof d/o Hafeez Ahmad, Amna d/o Tariq, Arfa Siddiq d/o Muhammad Siddiq and Sumaira d/o Nadeem Ahmad. Rescue teams shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital Lodhran.

