Another apocalyptic protest, another cataclysmic clash, another movement of supposed revolutionary proportions. It seems the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf cannot operate on terms less monumental than these. Imran Khan, from behind bars, has issued what he calls a “final call” for protest in Islamabad on November 24th, condemning a “stolen mandate,” the arrests of party members, and the government’s recent constitutional amendment.

This “final call” appears intended as a decisive moment for PTI supporters. Khan’s sister, speaking outside the jail, underscored this, declaring it a time to choose between “living under martial law or with freedom.” But what might this final call realistically deliver? Given recent history, perhaps not much. The PTI has attempted several times to galvanise mass dissent against the government, but each attempt has faltered. The party’s efforts to mobilise workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to disrupt life in Punjab and major cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi have consistently fallen short of making any real impact.

Outside a small, loyal core of party workers, there is simply no substantial groundswell of public support for Imran Khan’s defiant stance. With each protest, the crowds have dwindled, and the party’s credibility has further eroded.

So, what happens if this “final call” fails to generate the turnout and pressure PTI envisions? If this latest protest only inconveniences the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi without impacting the government or advancing PTI’s demands, might it indicate the public’s resounding rejection of this approach? At what point will PTI realise that its attempts to foment insurrection are only perpetuating a political deadlock that benefits no one?

Perhaps allowing this “final call” to play out will serve as a definitive signal: the only path forward is through negotiation, compromise, and PTI’s return to its role as an effective parliamentary opposition. It is time to abandon the rhetoric of division and threats of provincial fracture. There is still time for Imran Khan to pull back from the brink, to steer his party towards constructive opposition and help pave the way for a stable, democratic future.