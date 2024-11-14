Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Five killed, 16 injured in blast in North Waziristan

Five killed, 16 injured in blast in North Waziristan
Web Desk
2:16 PM | November 14, 2024
National

In North Waziristan's Miran Shah tehsil, a blast killed five people, including two children, and injured 16 others, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Rokhanzeb.

The explosion occurred outside a house in the village of Tappi, resulting in the deaths of three women and two children.

The injured were taken to Miran Shah hospital, while those in critical condition were transferred to Bannu hospital. The blast caused extensive damage to nearby houses, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024