Five killed, 16 injured in blast in North Waziristan

In 's Miran Shah tehsil, a blast killed five people, including two children, and injured 16 others, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Rokhanzeb.

The explosion occurred outside a house in the village of Tappi, resulting in the deaths of three women and two children.

The injured were taken to Miran Shah hospital, while those in critical condition were transferred to Bannu hospital. The blast caused extensive damage to nearby houses, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.