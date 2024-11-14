No secret talks with India on Champions Trophy cricket: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in her weekly press briefing on Thursday, dismissed reports of behind-the-scenes talks with India regarding the Champions Trophy.

She clarified that no discussions between Pakistan and India were underway on this matter, adding that only the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was in contact with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the tournament.

Ms. Baloch also addressed Pakistan-China relations, emphasizing that any attempts to disrupt the "iron brother" bond between the two countries would fail. She highlighted ongoing cooperation on counter-terrorism and reassured that Pakistan would continue ensuring the safety and security of Chinese nationals and projects within its borders.

Expressing concern over Indian support for terrorist groups, Ms. Baloch mentioned past instances, including the arrest of an Indian navy officer involved in espionage and terror activities in Balochistan.

On Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, she urged Afghan authorities to prevent the use of Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan and other neighboring countries, stressing that Pakistan’s patience should not be tested.

Regarding Pakistan’s relationship with the United States, Ms. Baloch described it as a long-standing and positive partnership. She underscored the importance of mutual respect, shared interests, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs as the foundation for strengthening ties with the US.