Funeral prayer of martyr ASI Wali Muhammad offered

MARDAN - The funeral prayer of ASI Wali Muhammad Khan, who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty here was offered at the Police Lines. The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of police officers, including RPO Mardan Najib Ur Rehman, DPO Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi, and Deputy Commissioner Mardan, along with fellow officers and personnel. A police squad present salute to the martyr. DPO Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi praised the sacrifice of ASI Wali Muhammad Khan, stating,l that the martyrdom of Wali Muhammad Khan demonstrated the unwavering commitment of Mardan Police to protect the lives and property of the public. Later the martyr cop was laid to rest with official protocol. It is pertinent to mention here that ASI Wali Muhammad Khan was shot and killed by unknown assailants riding a motorcycle during a routine checkpoint operation at Garo Shah in the Takht Bhai circle. Reports indicated that the ASI and his team signaled the suspicious suspects to stop, but the assailants opened fire on the police team, critically injuring ASI Khan. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Following the incident, DSP Takht Bhai Circle Shakeel Khan and SHO Iqbal Hussain Khan, along with a heavy police contingent reached at the scene, cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to arrest the culprits.