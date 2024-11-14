Gold prices up by Rs1,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,400 and was sold at Rs271,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs270,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,200 to Rs233,111 from Rs231,911, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs213,685 from Rs212,584. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,250 and Rs2,786, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $14 to $2,607 from $2,593, the association reported.