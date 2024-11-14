Government recovers 1.09 billion rupees in power theft crackdown

In an ongoing effort to curb electricity theft, government departments responsible for energy and law enforcement have reported a major success this past week. Over 1.09 billion rupees were recovered from individuals and entities involved in power pilferage, while 141 alleged electricity thieves were apprehended across the country.

The crackdown is part of a broader initiative aimed at reducing the significant financial and operational losses faced by the power sector due to unauthorized use of electricity. Authorities revealed that operations to identify and stop illegal power connections have intensified, with teams conducting surprise inspections in multiple cities and rural areas.

"The government remains committed to eliminating power theft, which imposes a heavy burden on legitimate consumers and the national grid," an official spokesperson said. "This past week’s operations were a testament to our determination to hold offenders accountable and protect the interests of the public and the industry."

In addition to legal action, officials are reportedly exploring advanced technology and surveillance systems to prevent future thefts and better monitor the distribution network. According to government estimates, electricity theft and losses have cost billions annually, affecting both revenue and energy supply stability.

The recent arrests and recovery mark a significant milestone, but authorities have indicated that further actions are expected in the coming weeks as part of the ongoing nationwide crackdown.