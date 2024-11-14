Govt committed to provide education, sports opportunities to students: KP CM

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, attended as the chief guest the concluding ceremony of the All Pakistan Inter-Boards Girls Cricket and Tennis Championship held at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar. He distributed trophies, shields, and cash prizes to the teams with outstanding performances in the competitions.

The Chief Minister also announced cash prizes of Rs50,000 for each participating team. The inter-boards sports competitions commenced on November 9 and concluded on November 13, featuring teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various other educational boards across the country. In the tennis category, five boards, including Lahore, Mardan, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and the Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) Lahore, participated.

The Lahore Board secured first place, followed by Mardan Board in second, while Peshawar Board and PBTE Lahore shared third place. Similarly, a total of 10 teams participated in the cricket tournament, including teams from Lahore, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Swat, Mardan, Peshawar, and PBTE Lahore. The Lahore Board clinched the first position, with Peshawar Board taking the runner-up spot.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a newly-constructed gymnasium at the Peshawar Board, established at a cost of Rs 160 million. The facility includes boxing, karate, taekwondo, table tennis, a fitness gym, wrestling, and other sports amenities.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister welcomed participants from other provinces and emphasized the importance of organising sports activities alongside academic ones. “The purpose of holding such events is to polish the skills of our youth and prepare them for practical life ahead,” he stated.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing opportunities for students in both education and sports and encouraged the athletes not to succumb to despair, emphasising that perseverance is key to success in life. He added that striving forward with determination and high spirits ultimately leads to success.

Quoting Chairman Imran Khan, he remarked, “A person becomes great when he dreams big,” and added that one must set ambitious goals and move forward with courage. The Chief Minister highlighted that challenges are part of the journey to success and should be faced head-on.

He congratulated the Lahore Board’s cricket team on their victory and affirmed the importance of investing in youth. Ali Amin Gandapur remarked that his government was committed to providing maximum opportunities for girls to excel and prove themselves. He expressed hope that such events would be organized in even better forms in the future. The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Tarakai, government officials, senior members of educational boards, and a large number of players.