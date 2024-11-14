Govt committed to uplift of merged districts: KP minister

Peshawar - The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Ayub, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the development and prosperity of the merged districts, emphasizing that their growth remains a top priority.

Arshad Ayub Khan shared these views during a meeting with the chairmen of village councils from Orakzai, Mohmand, and Bajaur districts, held at his office. The meeting was also attended by the Director General of Local Government, Junaid Khan.

During the meeting, Arshad Ayub assured attendees that the provision of funds to all merged districts is being systematically ensured. He further announced that development funding supported by the World Bank would soon be available to support comprehensive development projects across these districts. Additionally, a special sports fund of five lakh rupees per district will be allocated to foster recreational and community activities. To enhance the capacity of local governance, the Minister of Local Government directed the Director General of Local Government to initiate regular training sessions for the chairmen and councilors of village councils within the merged districts.

These sessions aim to increase awareness and streamline processes for efficient local administration.

To further improve transparency and responsiveness, he instructed the establishment of a dedicated help desk, along with the installation of a toll-free number. This contact information will be prominently displayed in council offices and shared with all village councils to ensure the swift resolution of public issues.

In support of effective local governance, Arshad Ayub also assured that additional funding would be provided to address the needs of the village council chairmen’s offices and related requirements.