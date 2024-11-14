Govt committed to well-being of diabetic population: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the Government of Pakistan was fully committed to controlling the escalation in diabetes and delivering well-being to diabetic population. “We observe the 14th November as National Diabetes Day, with an objective to highlight awareness about diabetes, its prevention, and management. Today, Pakistan joins the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization to work for the well-being of millions of people with diabetes for a better life. During 2024-26 “Diabetes and Well-being” is the global thematic area of diabetes that calls for focus on access to diabetes care and support for wellbeing,” the prime minister said in a message on World Diabetes Day being observed on November 14.

The prime minister said the government had launched significant health reforms to tackle non-communicable diseases, with a significant prioritization of diabetes. With the support of their partners, the government had developed various programmes to prevent and control diabetes, he added. “At the Federal level, we will be launching the “Prime Minister’s Program for Prevention and Control of Diabetes Mellitus” under the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination. Objective of this programme is controlling the disease in federal areas and improving capacities in all provinces for providing universal health coverage, diagnosis, and treatment for diabetic patients, along with raising awareness and behavioral change,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying. The prime minister reiterated that the government of Pakistan stood committed to the provision of health facilities to all. “For a prosperous future, the economy depends on mitigating disease burden and reducing out of pocket expenditure by our citizens. This can only be achieved by working together in eliminating diseases like diabetes for a healthier Pakistan,” he stressed. The prime minister said despite numerous advancements in the scientific world, every tenth person was suffering from diabetes.

“Alarmingly, there are still 50% of diabetic patients undiagnosed and consequently untreated. This further leads to an enhanced burden of uncontrolled diabetic patients with complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, neurological disorders, stroke and blindness,” he added.

Pakistan was also facing the challenge of diabetes with about 33 million of their citizens enduring the burden of Diabetes, he said, adding with this alarming rate, Pakistan was in the list of countries facing the largest diabetic population.

The prime minister further said that an additional 11 million adults in Pakistan had impaired glucose tolerance, while approximately 8 to 9 million persons with diabetes remained undiagnosed.

“The major risk factors leading to diabetes in Pakistan are environmental and geographical reasons in addition to genetic variants, dietary, as well as inactive lifestyle,” he observed.