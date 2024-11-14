Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza appointed Sports Ambassador by Dubai Sports Council

The Dubai Sports Council has announced the appointment of Indian cricket legend Harbhajan Singh and tennis star as Sports Ambassadors for Dubai, marking a significant step in the emirate's commitment to developing its sporting infrastructure and culture.

The announcement was made in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, along with other distinguished sports personalities including UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, tennis star , and football icon Patrice Evra.

Harbhajan Singh, who has represented India in over 100 Test matches and claimed more than 700 international wickets across formats, brings his extensive experience and global influence to this prestigious role. The former Indian off-spinner joins an elite panel of international sports ambassadors tasked with enhancing Dubai's position as a global sporting hub.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed as an ambassador for sports in Dubai in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed and other esteemed stakeholders," said Harbhajan Singh. "This role presents an exciting opportunity to work closely with Dubai Sports Council to develop world-class infrastructure, nurture talent, and bring premier sporting events to this dynamic city. The trust placed in me to help build a strong foundation for sports in Dubai is both humbling and motivating."

shared her excitement on Instagram, expressing her gratitude: "Honoured and grateful to be a sports ambassador for Dubai! Thank you for this incredible opportunity, Dubai Sports Council."