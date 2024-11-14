HEART holds event to celebrate recognition of journals by HEC

Peshawar - The Higher Education Academy of Research and Training (HEART) held a ceremony to celebrate the recognition of two of its research journals by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Category Y.

The event was attended by the Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, Director Colleges Commerce and General, and principals of government colleges from Peshawar district. HEART’s journals, published under the title “The Lighthouse,” have achieved significant milestones, with two journals recognized by HEC and two others nearing recognition.

Minister commended HEART’s research efforts and pledged full support for the academy, stating that this recognition reflects HEART’s commitment to academic excellence.

He assured continued support to foster a culture of research and innovation despite financial and resource constraints.