Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

High value target among 4 terrorists killed in Kech IBO

High value target among 4 terrorists killed in Kech IBO
Staff Reporter
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI  -  Security Force killed four terrorists including a high value target, terrorist ring leader Sana @ Baru in intelligence based operation ((IBO) on Tuesday night in general area Balgatar of Kech District on reported presence of terrorists. “During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, four terrorists including a High Value Target, Terrorist ring leader Sana @ Baru were killed,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.  “He was a focal recruitment agent, especially suicide bombers, for so called Majeed Brigade in District Kech and was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies,” it further said.  Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists. “Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it added.

Expected rainfall in upper regions to improve air quality: PMD

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024