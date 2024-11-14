Thursday, November 14, 2024
IGHDS holds Thalassemia camp in Sukkur

November 14, 2024
SUKKUR  -  The Inter Global Human De­velopment Society (IGHDS) on Wednesday organised a Thal­assemia camp near Saleh Putt, to donate blood for chil­dren suffering from Thalas­semia. According to a press release, a medical team com­prising doctors and para­medics from Sukkur Blood and Drug Society Hospital arrived at the camp and col­lected blood for the children suffering from Thalassemia.

A large number of people do­nated their blood. A number of children suffering from Thalassemia and anemia dis­eases have been registered with the Thalassemia Centre established at Sukkur Hospi­tal who were provided with blood from the blood bank free of cost.

