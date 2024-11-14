Imran gives ‘final call’ for protest on Nov 24

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday gave a final call for a protest, urging his supporters to converge in Islamabad for a massive protest on November 24 for the annulment of the 26th Amendment and restoration of, what he said, the stolen mandate.

Talking to reporters in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, the PTI chief called on his supporters to march on to Islamabad on the day because Pakistan’s fundamental pillars - the rule of law, democracy, constitutional supremacy, freedom, and it’s very future - had been utterly destroyed.

PTI lawyers including Senator Ali Zafar and Faisal Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

The jailed leader declared that the protest would continue until their demands are accepted, noting they wanted overturning of the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment and restoration of alleged stolen public mandate in the February 8 elections.

He revealed that their third demand was the release of all political prisoners who have been detained without trial.

Khan emphasized that it was the final call for a protest, which would be held in Islamabad and elsewhere in the world. He added that the party’s entire leadership would be part of the march and Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur would also accompany the marchers from the province.

The protest call from the ex-premier has come at a time when his party is divided over holding a protest in the given circumstances, many saying that such a move can damage the PTI and would not help them in releasing Khan from jail, which is their primary objective.

Addressing the PTI’s November 9 Swabi rally, Chief Minister Gandapur had told the party workers and supporters to prepare for a “do-or-die” agitation for the release of Khan as they would soon hold a protest. He urged them to wait for the final call, which would be given by the jailed leader in the same month.

“It is a testing time for the nation, as all the party leadership, lawyers, civil society, farmers and overseas Pakistanis would have to come out now for their rights,” Imran Khan said in his media interaction. I have directed the party leadership on how to hold the protest and gave them a complete plan in this regard, he said.

The PTI chairman-for-life claimed that the 26th Constitutional Amendment established a 10-year undeclared martial law in the country, adding that Pakistan had a fake parliament, fake prime minister, fake president and fake democracy.

“I am telling all Pakistanis to protest on November 24. We will march towards Islamabad, which is the centre of our protest, as our constitution gives us the right to peaceful protest,” he maintained.

“I have formed a committee that will have the authority to hold talks and end the protest,” he said, adding that when negotiations started, the panel would talk to whoever was nominated by “the handlers.”

Imran Khan, however, stated that he would not divulge the names of the committee members or else they would be arrested forthwith.

He alleged that the country had witnessed mega fraudulent elections in its history on February 8.

Following her meeting with her brother in jail, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan also confirmed the final call for the protest, saying it was for everyone, including PTI ticket holders, members of parliament, and workers and supporters of the party.

She went on to say that Khan has addressed his call to four categories of people – farmers, lawyers, civil society and students – who should come out to protest for their rights.