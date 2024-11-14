Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be indicted in new Toshakhana case on Nov 18

A special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has set November 18 as the date to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a new Toshakhana case.

This decision came after the court dismissed their requests for acquittal in the matter. Previously, on November 8, the court had reserved its judgment on their acquittal pleas.

The current case involves the alleged unlawful sale of a jewelry set gifted to Bushra Bibi by the Saudi crown prince during Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister (2018-2022).

This case is separate from the first Toshakhana case, in which the couple was initially sentenced to 14 years in prison and fined Rs1.57 billion in January. Their sentence was later suspended by the Islamabad High Court in April.

Bushra Bibi’s recent release from Adiala Jail, after the Islamabad High Court approved her bail last month, led to speculations of a possible deal — a claim firmly denied by opposition leader Omar Ayub, who clarified that her release was not influenced by any agreement.

This is a developing story.