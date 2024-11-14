Thursday, November 14, 2024
Imran Khan files petition in SC over alleged breach of PTI's rights

Web Desk
5:45 PM | November 14, 2024
National

On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, seeking judicial intervention over alleged violations of his party’s fundamental rights.

The petition calls for a judicial inquiry, led by three senior Supreme Court judges, into what Khan describes as systematic actions against PTI that infringe upon constitutional rights. Khan is requesting the Court to direct the restoration of PTI's fundamental rights and an immediate halt to the misuse of Section 144 and detentions under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

Additionally, Khan seeks orders to lift restrictions on PTI meetings and gatherings, including the withholding of no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The petition names the federal government, including the Ministries of Defence, Interior, and Cabinet Division, as well as the four provincial governments, as respondents. This legal move comes amid rising political tensions, with PTI alleging targeted crackdowns on its political activities nationwide.

