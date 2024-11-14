Imran Khan files Supreme Court petition alleging rights violations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, alleging fundamental rights violations against the party. The petition, filed on Thursday, names the federal government, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, Cabinet Division, and all four provincial governments as respondents.

Imran Khan’s plea requests a judicial inquiry into actions allegedly targeting PTI, seeking an investigation led by a panel of three senior Supreme Court judges. The petition urges the court to uphold fundamental rights and prevent the alleged misuse of Section 144, which limits public gatherings. Additionally, it calls for an end to arrests under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and requests court directives to ensure the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for PTI’s public rallies.

The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench, formed under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, will take up the matter. Earlier, the same bench dismissed a review petition challenging the appointment of former CJP Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa as Balochistan High Court Chief Justice. During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that the petition was a review and could not be reopened, while Justice Musarrat Hilali stressed the importance of adhering to the law and avoiding political statements.

This petition marks 's latest legal effort to address concerns over alleged restrictions and actions against PTI’s activities.