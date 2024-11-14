Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Imran Khan files Supreme Court petition alleging rights violations

Imran Khan files Supreme Court petition alleging rights violations
Web Desk
4:52 PM | November 14, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, alleging fundamental rights violations against the party. The petition, filed on Thursday, names the federal government, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, Cabinet Division, and all four provincial governments as respondents.

Imran Khan’s plea requests a judicial inquiry into actions allegedly targeting PTI, seeking an investigation led by a panel of three senior Supreme Court judges. The petition urges the court to uphold fundamental rights and prevent the alleged misuse of Section 144, which limits public gatherings. Additionally, it calls for an end to arrests under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and requests court directives to ensure the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for PTI’s public rallies.

The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench, formed under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, will take up the matter. Earlier, the same bench dismissed a review petition challenging the appointment of former CJP Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa as Balochistan High Court Chief Justice. During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that the petition was a review and could not be reopened, while Justice Musarrat Hilali stressed the importance of adhering to the law and avoiding political statements.

Nawaz Sharif meets Khawaja Asif, calls for action on London incident

This petition marks Imran Khan's latest legal effort to address concerns over alleged restrictions and actions against PTI’s activities.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024