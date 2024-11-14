Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

India blocks Kabaddi team’s visit to Pakistan

India blocks Kabaddi team’s visit to Pakistan
Web Desk
5:26 PM | November 14, 2024
Sports

India has denied its kabaddi team permission to travel to Pakistan, just after its earlier decision to refuse the Indian cricket team’s participation in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The kabaddi series, scheduled to begin November 19 in Kartarpur, with subsequent matches in Lahore and Bahawalpur on November 21 and 23, has now been cancelled.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Secretary expressed disappointment, highlighting the efforts made to organize a dedicated training camp and foster sportsmanship across borders.

The decision raises concerns about other upcoming events, including the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup set to start in Lahore later this month. While India’s blind cricket team has a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, they still await final clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs to confirm their participation.

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024