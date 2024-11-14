India blocks Kabaddi team’s visit to Pakistan

India has denied its kabaddi team permission to travel to Pakistan, just after its earlier decision to refuse the Indian cricket team’s participation in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The kabaddi series, scheduled to begin November 19 in Kartarpur, with subsequent matches in Lahore and Bahawalpur on November 21 and 23, has now been cancelled.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Secretary expressed disappointment, highlighting the efforts made to organize a dedicated training camp and foster sportsmanship across borders.

The decision raises concerns about other upcoming events, including the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup set to start in Lahore later this month. While India’s blind cricket team has a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, they still await final clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs to confirm their participation.