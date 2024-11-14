Indian blind cricket team awaits clearance for 4th T20 World Cup in Pakistan

BENGALURU - The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has announced its final 17-member squad for the 4th T20 World Cup for the Blind, set to take place in Lahore and Multan, Pakistan, from November 22 to December 3, 2024. While the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports granted its NOC on November 4, the team is now awaiting final clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs. India, the reigning champions, has won all three previous T20 Blind World Cups, defeating Pakistan twice and Bangladesh once, most recently in 2022. This year, the tournament will be hosted by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), bringing added excitement to the long-standing rivalry between India and Pakistan. Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI, said: “Facing Pakistan again is an exciting challenge. Our visually impaired cricketers deserve more opportunities, and we are committed to extending our winning streak. With three World Cup titles already, we are ready to make it four and score another major win for India.”