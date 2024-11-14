Thursday, November 14, 2024
Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at Sir Bani Yas Forum

Web Monitoring Desk
5:20 PM | November 14, 2024
National

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will participate in Sir Bani Yas Forum, commencing in the United Arab Emirates tomorrow.

At the forum, the Deputy Prime Minister will engage in high-level dialogue with global leaders and experts, addressing critical issues of regional security, economic cooperation and sustainable development.

He will underscore Pakistan's strategic perspective on fostering diplomatic solutions to complex regional challenges and advancing collective prosperity.

Web Monitoring Desk

