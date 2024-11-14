Islamabad’s AQI reaches 210

ISLAMABAD - The air quality index (AQI) of Islamabad was recorded at 210 on Wednesday, making the city hazardous for people’s health. The AQI in the city was 26.9 per cent more than the guideline set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Doctors advised asthma patients in particular to wear facemasks in order to prevent exposure to smog.

Smog, a mixture of smoke and fog, became a significant public health issue in the early 20th century, particularly in industrialized cities. The term “smog” originated in London, where dense smoke from coal-burning industries mixed with fog to create a toxic haze. The infamous “Great Smog” of 1952 in London, which caused thousands of deaths, highlighted the deadly impact of industrial air pollution. Over time, smog became a global issue, especially in rapidly urbanizing regions, worsening due to increased vehicle emissions, industrial growth, and agricultural practices like crop burning. In Pakistan, smog has become a growing problem, especially in major cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

Air pollution has been an issue in the country for decades, but smog has worsened in recent years, particularly in winter. The problem traces back to the 1990s, when rapid urbanization, industrialization, and a rising number of vehicles began to deteriorate air quality. It wasn’t until the mid-2000s that smog as a phenomenon gained national attention, especially in northern Punjab, where dense winter fog combined with industrial emissions and other pollutants created hazardous air conditions. Lahore, the capital of Punjab, has suffered from some of the worst smog episodes in Pakistan. Each year, the city struggles with heavy air pollution, particularly between October and December, when temperature inversions trap pollutants near the ground. These inversions prevent the pollutants from dispersing, exacerbating the smog. The main contributors include industrial emissions, vehicular exhaust, agricultural burning, and dust. Additionally, smoke from crop residue burning in neighboring Indian states worsens the situation. In 2017 and 2018, Lahore’s air quality reached hazardous levels, with particulate matter (PM2.5) reaching alarmingly high concentrations, making it one of the most polluted cities globally.