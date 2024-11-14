Japan approves $18.5m grant for flood management project

ISLAMABAD - Japan has approved $18.5 million grant for flood management project of Pakistan. A signing ceremony for Exchange of Notes and Record of Discussion between the governments of Japan and Pakistan regarding Japanese grant in aid project titled as, ‘Flood Management Enhancement in the Indus Basin’ was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs after the approval of Federal Minister Ahad Cheema. The government of Japan has approved the grant amounting to JPY 2.831 billion ($18.5 million) for Grant-in-Aid project to the government of Pakistan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project aims to improve accuracy of flood forecasts and flood control functions, accumulate basic data that contributes to disaster risk reduction measures, and reducing the risk of loss to human and economy including infrastructure. The scope of the project is to develop a hydrological and hydraulic observation network besides rehabilitating the river structures damaged by the 2022 flood in Indus River and its tributaries. The project will also contribute to the capacity building of flood management institutions, thereby contributing to future flood risk reduction.

The Notes of the project signed and exchanged by Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan on behalf of their respective governments. Dr Kazim Niaz appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides. Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan assured the commitment of his government to work closely with the government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.