Thursday, November 14, 2024
Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on priority

NEWS WIRE
November 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Wednesday instructed the registrar office to fix the old cases on priority for hearing. He also instructed the office to immediately upload the court orders on the websites of IHC.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani visited various branches of the IHC including writ, criminal, civil and diary branches to view the work. Registrar IHC Sardar Tahir Sabir was also along with him on the occasion. The office in-charges briefed them regarding the cases. Justice Kayani instructed the offices to fix the old cases for hearing on priority so that backlog would be cleared. He also directed to immediately upload the orders of court on website after issuance.

