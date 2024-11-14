Kh Asif heckled, threatened with knife attack in London

LONDON - Defence Minister Kh Asif yesterday faced heckling and was threatened with a knife attack at London ground station by an unidentified individual.

According to a video went viral on social media shows that the defence minister was chased by an unidentified person at the train station in London with name calling and threats of knife attack.

Sources close to the PML-N leader have confirmed the incident, saying that the video showing the defence minister being threatened and mistreated “is real”. Meanwhile, the government has reportedly taken notice of the incident, instructing the Pakistan High Commission in London to contact British Transport police. “It’s a serious incident and must be investigated.”

Asif is currently in London on a private visit where he also met PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Addressing the party supporters in London along with the defence minister, Nawaz expressed regret over the incident, saying that such individuals have been “trained and groomed” for chasing the people.

Calling the party stalwart “fighter”, the PML-N chief slammed the individual who hurled abuses at him saying, “this is their fate”.

He further said that Asif has always faced every difficulty with courage.