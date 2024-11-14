Khan’s Defiance

Imran Khan and his party continue to resist compliance with the law, showing no willingness to submit to the legal system. Khan, in particular, seems to carry an aura of invincibility, one that his followers perceive almost as deity-like, untouched by ordinary restrictions. This sense of untouchability is evident in his repeated disregard for court orders, evading arrest, and prompting an ongoing standoff at his residence in Zaman Park, which has effectively transformed into a battleground between law enforcement and his fervent supporters.

Khan’s statements on his predicament are revealing. He compares his house being surrounded by law enforcement to the treatment of a terrorist, yet he has not hesitated to put his supporters in harm’s way to shield himself. His rhetoric lacks any sense of responsibility, building instead on a long-standing combative stance that has been his trademark since his cricketing days—a mindset now deeply woven into his political approach, characterised by a lack of prudence or compromise.

Looking back at Khan’s political journey, he has consistently built his platform on the premise of eliminating corruption, appealing powerfully to the youth with messages that almost hypnotised them. However, he seems to have fostered a generation of followers more inclined towards reckless defiance than constructive change. By leveraging his popularity, Khan has manipulated this young, impressionable base with a narrative targeting his political rivals, branding them as corrupt without the concrete evidence required in a court of law. His political tactics—harshly critical and antagonistic—have left the nation on its knees, economically strained and socially divided.

While politics is often described as the art of the possible, Khan’s rigid approach has disregarded any sense of political pragmatism. Instead, his insistence on confrontation, rather than dialogue, has strained the political landscape, making cooperation and reconciliation seem impossible. His demagoguery, marked by a disregard for the consequences of his actions on his supporters, shows a willingness to jeopardise even their safety to shield himself.

Khan’s strategy—deploying inflammatory rhetoric against the judiciary and state institutions—has bred an atmosphere of toxicity and mistrust, which has paralysed the political system. His apparent immunity in the face of ongoing defiance raises questions about the consistency of the judicial system. The notion of dual standards becomes evident when considering that previous leaders, from ZA Bhutto to Nawaz Sharif, have faced arrest; yet Khan, it seems, remains untouchable.

As he continues to call for new elections following his ouster, some political observers are left questioning whether the nation should grant a second chance to a leader whose policies have already deepened the suffering of the impoverished. While his party dissolved its two provincial governments, aiming to push for general elections, the public should ask if he possesses any realistic plan to resolve the crises his administration exacerbated.

In these critical times, one can only hope that the courts uphold the constitution impartially and that leaders place the national interest above personal ambitions.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.