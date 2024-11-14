Lack of quality plants hampers Pakistan’s olive productivity

The lack of access to quality plant materials stifles Pakistan’s olive potential, limiting productivity and hindering the country’s ambition to become a key player in the global olive market, reports WealthPK.

“Pakistan’s olive industry, with its immense potential, faces pressing challenges that hinder its growth and sustainability. As the global demand for olive oil surges, the need for strategic reforms and investments in the olive production sector is more urgent now than ever,” notes Azeem Tariq, a senior scientific officer at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC).

Talking to WealthPK, he pointed out: “Among the primary challenges, access to high-quality plant materials remains a significant obstacle for local farmers, impacting productivity, oil yield and ultimately the quality of Pakistan’s olive oil.”

He said: “With a suitable climate and arid zones ideal for olive cultivation, Pakistan holds the potential to become a major player in the olive oil market. Initiatives to strengthen local capacities and introduce advanced agricultural techniques are necessary. However, the success of such initiatives largely depends on the availability of premium plant varieties that can thrive in Pakistan’s varied climatic conditions and withstand common regional pests and diseases.”

“To achieve sustainable growth in olive production, it’s essential to ensure farmers have access to certified, high-quality plant materials. This step is foundational in increasing yield per hectare, improving oil quality and positioning Pakistan’s olive oil competitively in both local and international markets.”

Tariq stated that the introduction and propagation of drought-resistant and high-yielding varieties suited to the arid landscapes of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are necessary.

“In Pakistan, research on olive cultivation began in the mid-1980s, but no one paid attention to this industry until the past five years, and during this period, its output has been pretty good,” he said.

“About 40,000 hectares having more than 40 million plants are under olive cultivation in Pakistan,” the NARC scientist pointed out.

“Additionally, another major challenge confronting Pakistan’s olive industry is the lack of modern infrastructure necessary for efficient olive cultivation, processing and marketing. This includes inadequate irrigation systems, limited access to quality olive seedlings and outdated processing facilities. As a result, farmers struggle to achieve optimal yields and maintain the quality standards required for domestic consumption and international export,” Tariq noted.

He said to address these challenges increased collaboration between government, research institutions and private-sector stakeholders was of paramount importance. “The government can play a key role by offering subsidies on high-quality olive plants and establishing training centres dedicated to olive cultivation. Encouraging private nurseries to produce certified, high-quality olive plants would reduce dependence on imports and ensure a steady supply of quality materials.”