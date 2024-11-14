Thursday, November 14, 2024
LCWU students' artwork featured at painting exhibition in Lahore

LCWU students’ artwork featured at painting exhibition in Lahore
TJ Haqqani
4:48 PM | November 14, 2024
Regional, Lahore

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) inaugurated a captivating painting exhibition on Wednesday at the Shakir Ali Museum in Lahore, showcasing the work of LCWU’s Visual Arts department students.

The exhibition, part of the final thesis for the Bachelor of Fine Arts qualification, was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Uzma Quraishi, with faculty members and students in attendance.

The event drew a significant number of art enthusiasts and visitors from the city, who were impressed by the creative expressions of the students. The exhibition remains open to the public until November 18, offering a glimpse into the talents of emerging artists.

TJ Haqqani

The writer is a journalist.

