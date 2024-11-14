LHC grants bail to Musarrat Jamshed Cheema in Oct 5 case

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted bail to Musarrat Jamshed Cheema in a case related to attacks on police teams during the October 5 protest. The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 to avail the relief of bail. The division bench, comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, heard the post-arrest bail petition of Musarrat Cheema and announced the decision after completion of arguments by the parties. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel requested the bench to grant the benefit of bail to his client, arguing that there was no reason to keep her behind bars as no recovery was to be made in connection with the case. However, the prosecution opposed the bail and pleaded with the bench to dismiss the application. Ms Cheema had approached the court for bail in a case registered by the Islampura police after the rejection of her application by the anti-terrorism court in the matter.