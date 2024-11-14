Thursday, November 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LHC grants bail to Musarrat Jamshed Cheema in Oct 5 case

LHC grants bail to Musarrat Jamshed Cheema in Oct 5 case
NEWS WIRE
November 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted bail to Musarrat Jamshed Cheema in a case related to attacks on police teams during the October 5 protest. The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 to avail the relief of bail. The division bench, comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, heard the post-arrest bail petition of Musarrat Cheema and announced the decision after completion of arguments by the parties. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel requested the bench to grant the benefit of bail to his client, arguing that there was no reason to keep her behind bars as no recovery was to be made in connection with the case. However, the prosecution opposed the bail and pleaded with the bench to dismiss the application. Ms Cheema had approached the court for bail in a case registered by the Islampura police after the rejection of her application by the anti-terrorism court in the matter.

Scheme launched for personalised number-plates

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1731557147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024