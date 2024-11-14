Major, soldier martyred in anti-terror operation in Harnai

An officer and a soldier were martyred on Thursday when an improvised explosive device detonated on the lead vehicle of security forces during an anti-terrorism operation in Harnai district.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces, led by Major Muhammad Haseeb, mobilized swiftly in response to reports of terrorists planning attacks on innocent civilians in Harnai. Security personnel engaged the terrorists’ hideout, successfully neutralizing three militants.

However, during the operation, an explosive device detonated, resulting in the martyrdom of Major Muhammad Haseeb and Havaldar Noor Ahmed.

The ISPR stated, “Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”