Motorway police return Rs847,000 lost cash to traveler

In a commendable display of integrity, the Motorway Police returned Rs847,000 in cash to its rightful owner at the M5 Jalalpur Interchange. According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, the cash was found in a restroom at the interchange, left behind by a traveler en route from Rahim Yar Khan to Multan.

The traveler, realizing the loss, reported it via the helpline 130. Acting swiftly, Motorway Police patrol officers located the bag and returned it to the grateful owner. Praising the officers for their honesty, the owner called their integrity exemplary. Additional IG Ali Ahmed Sabir Kayani also commended the officers for their dedication to duty.

This incident comes shortly after another display of honesty by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on November 15, when a CAA official returned a bag containing Rs1.8 million in cash, left behind by a passenger at Lahore Airport. The bag, left by Dr. Nadira, who had traveled from Madina to Lahore on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-757, was found by Shahid, a CAA official, and deposited in the Lost and Found department. After verification, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of Lahore Airport, Nazeer Ahmed Khan, returned the bag to its rightful owner following necessary procedures.

Both instances have highlighted the dedication and integrity of public service officials, earning praise from the public and reinforcing trust in the agencies involved.