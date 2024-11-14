Motorways closed as Lahore remains 2nd most polluted city globally

LAHORE - A thick blanket of smog and fog continued to engulf Lahore on Wednesday, making it the second most polluted city globally, just behind New Delhi.

The air quality index (AQI) for Lahore soared to an alarming 510 on Wednesday morning. This severe pollution has led to a rapid increase in cases of respiratory illnesses, with hospitals seeing a surge in patients experiencing breathing difficulties, throat infections, and eye irritation.

As pollution worsens, Lahore remains the most polluted city in Pakistan, closely followed by Multan, where the AQI has also spiked to 425.

The deteriorating air quality of Multan has triggered a rise in respiratory and eye-related illnesses, particularly affecting children who are now increasingly hospitalized with pneumonia and other respiratory issues. The Children’s Hospital in Multan has established a dedicated “smog ward” to manage the influx of patients.

Heavy fog and smog have severely reduced visibility, prompting the closure of major motorways in and around Lahore. Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M3 from Lahore to Darkhana, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan, and M5 from Rahim Yar Khan to Rohri have all been shut down. The Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has also been closed.

A spokesperson for the Motorway Police urged drivers to exercise caution, advising the use of front and rear fog lights, reducing speed, and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles to prevent accidents.

With pollution levels consistently hazardous, officials recommend that citizens limit outdoor activities and take preventive measures, especially children and the elderly who are at higher risk.