Muhammad Younas appointed as acting managing director of NTDC

APP
2:38 PM | November 14, 2024
The Board of Directors of the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has appointed Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas, currently Deputy Managing Director (SO) at NTDC, as the Acting Managing Director.

This arrangement is effective immediately and will remain in place until a permanent appointment is made, according to a recent press release.

Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas brings over 34 years of experience in the power sector, with a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore. His career has been marked by substantial contributions to power system planning, operational efficiency, and system stability. Key achievements include the development of short- to long-term power expansion strategies, cross-border interconnection schemes, and solutions to grid constraints, alongside the creation of the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) and the Transmission System Expansion Plan (TSEP).

With extensive experience negotiating with international donors, government bodies, and other stakeholders, Engr. Waseem Younas has also been instrumental in advancing the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) and overseeing system operator functions. Following this new appointment, he has now formally taken on the role of Managing Director at NTDC.

