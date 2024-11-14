Thursday, November 14, 2024
NAB hands over possession of confiscated properties worth Rs128m to FBR

Our Staff Reporter
November 14, 2024
KARACHI  -  National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has made a significant move in the fight against corruption by handing over confiscated properties worth Rs128m to FBR. These properties were confiscated from a former Senior Auditor at Sales Tax Karachi, who found guilty of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income. NAB Karachi had conducted inquiry and investigation and subsequently, filed a Reference against the accused in the Accountability Court No.1, at Karachi, who convicted and sentenced the accused persons to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment and also imposed find of Rs. 14,241,022/- along with confiscation of properties. The convicted accused persons filed an appeal before the Sindh High Court, Karachi, which was dismissed. Consequently, NAB (Karachi) took over the physical possession of 3x properties of convicted person and the same were handed over by DG NAB (Karachi) to the Chief Commissioner, Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Office, FBR, Karachi, in a handing over ceremony at Regional Headquarters of NAB at Karachi. DG NAB (Karachi), reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment for recovering looted money and returning it to the affected departments and individuals. He further said that under the leadership of Chairman, NAB Karachi remains committed to combating corruption and corrupt practices with dedication and professionalism.

Our Staff Reporter

